Young boy suffers injuries in Doncaster city centre road smash

A young boy was injured after in a collision with a car in a Doncaster city centre road crash.

Emergency services were called to Trafford Way near to the junction with St James Street and Waterdale shortly after 6pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said “It is reported that a 7-year-old boy was involved in a collision with a car.

“Officers and the Ambulance Service attended and the boy was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries not described as life-altering or life-threatening.”