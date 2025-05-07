Young boy suffers injuries in Doncaster city centre road smash
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A young boy was injured after in a collision with a car in a Doncaster city centre road crash.
Emergency services were called to Trafford Way near to the junction with St James Street and Waterdale shortly after 6pm.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said “It is reported that a 7-year-old boy was involved in a collision with a car.
“Officers and the Ambulance Service attended and the boy was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries not described as life-altering or life-threatening.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.