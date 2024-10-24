Yorkshire’s favourite charity store in Doncaster celebrates funding more than 1,000 lifesaving missions.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA) flagship charity superstore The Hanger and Landing Pad Café in Doncaster is celebrating funding more than 1,000 lifesaving missions for critically ill babies and children across the UK.

The charity superstore opened its doors on 22 October 2019 and is located in Thorne Road Retail Park.

Over the past five years the store has generated a phenomenal £3,255,398 worth of sales and £742,335 worth of sales in the café – collectively funding more than 1,000 vital missions, saving more young lives across the UK.

The Hanger has also received 257,631 bags of donated goods but continues to require support from the local community with further donations of new and preloved items, as these provide vital income for the charity.

The Children’s Air Ambulance superstore in Doncaster was awarded the title of Yorkshire winner in The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards as part of The Charity Retail Association’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The Charity Retail Association is the primary membership association for charity shops in the UK. Their vision is a successful, sustainable, trusted and valued charity retail sector.

The Children’s Air Ambulance is a charity changing the face of paediatric and neonatal care through the high-speed transfer of critically ill babies and children – flying them from one hospital to another for specialist care via the clinically designed helicopters, which provide a flying intensive care unit for babies and children.

The charity works alongside 11 NHS Clinical Partner Teams across the UK, including Embrace Yorkshire & Humber Infant & Children’s Transport Service, part of Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Foundations Trust.

Store Manager Emma Hanson said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone in the local community who has supported us over the last five years, and we are extremely pleased to have recently been awarded the title of Yorkshire winner in The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards and we can’t thank everyone enough for voting for us.”

“We receive no government or National Lottery funding, so funds raised in the superstore and while visiting our café help to keep our lifesaving missions possible,” she added.

To learn more, or to support the charity, please visit: www.childrensairambulance.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.