Yorkshire Wildlife Park gears up for fun filled bank holiday weeknd whilst celebrating rare monkey birth

A fun-packed musical bank holiday weekend awaits visitors to the award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which is also celebrating the birth of a rare Red Howler Monkey.

The 175-acre park, home to many rare and endangered species, is hosting three star-studded concerts in this year’s Wild Live series, along with entertainment for all the family.

Visitors with a Wild Live ticket can enjoy the park and maybe catch a glimpse of the month-old baby Howler Monkey before heading to the Wild Live concert area adjacent to the Park and enjoying performances from Ella Henderson, Sigala and Jo O’Meara on Saturday or Jessie J on with special guests Phats and Small on Sunday.

The park, at Auckley, near Doncaster has had great success with its troop of Venezuelan Red Howler monkeys. Mum Tila and Dad Geronimo welcomed their first baby, Pabla, in 2021 - the first birth of this species in the UK - followed by brother Carlos in summer last year and their latest was born in July.

“We are delighted to welcome another baby to our Red Howler Monkey Family making this the third birth in under three years’. said the park’s Primates Team Leader Greg Clifton.

“It is too early to tell the sex but both mum and baby are doing well, and we are excited to see how they settle into the group over the next few months.”Red Howler Monkeys are at home as part of the park’s South America area alongside the Giant Anteaters.

The resort, which is a renowned force in conservation, recently rescued a family of lions from war-torn Ukraine in March and also welcomed two adorable cheetah cubs who recently made their debut out into the reserve at Cheetah Territory with their mother Darcy.

The park is heating up summer with dazzling concerts from stars Ella Henderson and GRAMMY Award nominee Jessie J, on Saturday and Sunday evenings, with JLS taking the stage the following Saturday 31st August.

Visitors can get the chance to come almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare animals including Polar Bears, Amur Leopards, Tigers and Giraffes before attending the concerts.