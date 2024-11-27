Yorkshire Water issues important update as hundreds of Doncaster homes without supplies
Homes in the DN2, DN3, DN4 and DN5 areas – which covers Town Moor, Wheatley, Intake, Kirk Sandall, Edenthorpe, Clay Lane and Wheatley Hills have all been impacted.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “Unfortunately there has been a power failure at one of our key water treatment works in Doncaster late this afternoon.
"Colleagues including our high voltage electricians, the fire brigade and Northern PowerGrid are on site, with more colleagues on route.
"They are working hard to ensure the site is safe, understand the cause of the incident and carry out any necessary repairs.
“In the meantime, unfortunately, properties across DN2, DN3, DN4 and DN5 may have low pressure or no water supply.
"We are sorry to everyone impacted, we know how disruptive this will be, especially at this time of day. If the power remains off, the area impacted may extend.
“Colleagues are reviewing our priority services register and will deploy bottled water to customers on the register shortly.
"We are also in touch with Doncaster Royal Infirmary to ensure their supply is maintained.
“Unfortunately this is a complex and developing situation, therefore at this time we do not know when the power will be restored or when supplies will be back to normal.”
Please report any issues to Yorkshire Water on 0800 573553.
Further details and updates can be found via the website HERE
