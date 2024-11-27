Yorkshire Water issues apology after thousands in Doncaster left without supplies

Yorkshire Water has apologised after thousands of homes and businesses across Doncaster were left without water for hours after a huge power cut at a treatment works.

People have been unable to cook, bathe or use toilets and a number of pubs, restaurants, shops and other businesses have been forced to close.

Supplies have now begun returning to some homes.

In a statement, YW said: “Yorkshire Water apologises for supply interruption to customers in the Doncaster area following a power outage at one of our key water treatment works in the Armthorpe area late this afternoon.

Yorkshire Water has apologised after a massive cut to thousands in Doncaster

“We understand how inconvenient supply interruptions can be and we’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst our teams are working to fix the issue.

"This is an ongoing situation and our engineers are working with Northern Powergrid onsite to restore power and supply to customers as quickly as possible.

"Bottled water is being mobilised and we will be providing updates on our website and social media channels."

Homes in the DN2, DN3, DN4 and DN5 areas – which covers Town Moor, Wheatley, Intake, Kirk Sandall, Edenthorpe, Clay Lane and Wheatley Hills have all been impacted – but it is understood homes and businesses all over Doncaster have been impacted.

Earlier, a spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “Unfortunately there has been a power failure at one of our key water treatment works in Doncaster late this afternoon.

"Colleagues including our high voltage electricians, the fire brigade and Northern PowerGrid are on site, with more colleagues on route.

"They are working hard to ensure the site is safe, understand the cause of the incident and carry out any necessary repairs.

“In the meantime, unfortunately, properties across DN2, DN3, DN4 and DN5 may have low pressure or no water supply.

"We are sorry to everyone impacted, we know how disruptive this will be, especially at this time of day. If the power remains off, the area impacted may extend.

"We are also in touch with Doncaster Royal Infirmary to ensure their supply is maintained.

“Unfortunately this is a complex and developing situation, therefore at this time we do not know when the power will be restored or when supplies will be back to normal.”