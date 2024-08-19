Yobs tear down flagpole at Doncaster park just days after prestigious honour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yobs have torn down a flagpole at a popular Doncaster park just days after it was handed a prestigious honour.

Vandals have snapped the flag standard at Quarry Park in Dunsville, smashing the pole at the base and discarding it in nearby bushes.

It comes just a few days after volunteers at the park used the pole to hoist aloft the Green Flag honour which recognises Britain’s best parks.

A spokesperson for City of Doncaster Council said: “Recently we celebrated the success of Quarry Park for winning national awards of which locals can be proud.

The flag pole at Quarry Park in Dunsville has been snapped off.

“Unfortunately there has been a recent spate of anti-social behaviour by a few people which has undermined the best efforts of the local community.

“Neighbourhood Policing Teams and Stronger Community Officers are monitoring the area at target times to identify the culprits. If anyone has any further information then please get in touch (privately) and in confidence.”

Contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.