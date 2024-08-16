Wrecked Doncaster Post Office still closed two months on from dramatic smash
Wheatley Hills Stores and Post Office on Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills suffered extensive damage in June when a black Vauxhall Astra ploughed into the building during a police pursuit.
And Post Office bosses say they do not know when the shop, which was hit by a car during a high speed police chase will re-open.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene following the smash on June 16.
The building is still sealed off with the twisted wreckage of the security shutters still visible.
Post Office bosses say they are helping the office’s postmaster – and have advised customers of other nearby Post Offices following the collision.
A Post Office spokesperson said: “Wheatley Hills Post Office is temporarily closed due a vehicle being in collision with the premises on 16 June 11.41pm, when the branch was closed.
“It is not yet known when the branch will be able to re-open as the extent of the damage needs to be assessed.
"We are supporting the postmaster. In the interim alternative branches include Livingstone Avenue, Montrose Avenue and Intake, which are all within 1.25 miles.”
The full addresses of alternative branches are:
Livingstone Avenue Post Office, Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane
Montrose Avenue , 43 Montrose Avenue, Intake
Intake Post Office, 47-51 Sandringham Road, Intake
The driver was arrested and was taken to hospital after the car he was driving hurtled out of control and smashed into the building at the junction with Chestnut Avenue.
