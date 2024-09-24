Woman's leg "hanging off" after being mauled by dog in horrific Doncaster attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman’s leg was left “hanging off” after she was savaged by a Rottweiler cross dog in an horrific Doncaster attack.

The woman, who is in her 60s, suffered extensive injuries after being attacked by the Rottweiler-Husky cross in Armthorpe.

WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGE OF DOG ATTACK

The incident was one of four dog attacks in less than 48 hours across South Yorkshire.

The woman suffered extensive injuries to her leg.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Within less than 48 hours, we have responded to four incidents of family dogs attacking people, leaving them requiring hospital treatment.

“As we continue to respond to incidents and protect vulnerable people, we also continue to urge owners to stop thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’ and take action.

“You are more likely to be attacked and bitten by a known dog within a home. Taking precautions, regardless of your dog’s age, breed and history can save yourself, your family and others from harm.”

On Sunday 22 September, police responded to reports of a woman being bitten by the Rottweiler cross Husky in Armthorpe.

The woman sustained horrific leg injuries in the attack.

During a panicked 999 call, the caller reported the woman’s leg was ‘hanging off’. Upon emergency services’ arrival, the woman, who is in her 60s was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening leg injuries.

That afternoon, officers also attended reports of a Belgium Malinois biting a 20-year-old girl.

It is understood that the dog displayed aggression towards another person in the family and as the victim attempted to intervene, the dog turned and began to bite her.

The woman suffered lacerations to her arms that required an ambulance and hospital treatment.

The following day, Monday 23 September police responded to reports of a 33-year-old woman being bitten by a dog in her own home in Maltby.

It is believed that while feeding another dog within the property, an XL Bully became aggressive and attacked the dog, and the woman.

The dog caused puncture wounds to the woman’s hands, arms and torso and she also suffered a broken wrist. She was taken to hospital, where her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A short time later, officers also received a call for a 13-year-old boy being bitten by a Cane Corso. The boy suffered minor injuries.

Leading the work on dangerous dogs, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Sadly these incidents are not isolated and are a daily occurrence for our officers to respond and deal with.

“We are continuing to see an unprecedented demand on our force, as well as other organisations, such as the NHS.

“Please, please take action. Simple steps can be the difference between life and death.”

TIPS FOR KEEPING YOUR FAMILY SAFE AROUND DOGS IN THE HOME AND IN PUBLIC

Do not leave children unattended with dogs

Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go when you have visitors

Walk your dog on a lead in public areas

For more information and advice, please visit the BlueCross website – https://www.bluecross.org.uk/advice/dog/keeping-your-toddler-safe-around-dogs

All dogs involved in the incidents have been seized and remain in police custody, the spokesperson added.