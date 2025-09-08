Woman threatened with knife as thieves attempt to steal motorbike in Doncaster
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.41pm on Sunday (7 September), we were called to reports of a person with a knife at Doncaster Market.
“It is reported that a group of youths on e-bikes attempted to steal a blue Yamaha motorbike.
“It is further alleged that 57-year-old woman who tried to intervene was threatened by one of the individuals with a knife.
"The youths then fled the scene.
“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.
“If you have any information that could help with our enquiries, please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 553 of 7 September 2025.”
You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo