Woman threatened with knife as thieves attempt to steal motorbike in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Sep 2025, 10:55 BST
A woman was threatened with a knife by a gang who attempted to steal a motorbike in broad daylight in the heart of city centre.

Police were called to the Doncaster Markets car park on Sunday afternoon following the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.41pm on Sunday (7 September), we were called to reports of a person with a knife at Doncaster Market.

“It is reported that a group of youths on e-bikes attempted to steal a blue Yamaha motorbike.

Police were called to Doncaster Market after a woman was threatened with a knife.

“It is further alleged that 57-year-old woman who tried to intervene was threatened by one of the individuals with a knife.

"The youths then fled the scene.

“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.

“If you have any information that could help with our enquiries, please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 553 of 7 September 2025.”

You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo

