Woman taken to hospital after being found unconscious in Doncaster street

A woman was taken to hospital after being found unconscious in the street in Doncaster.

Worried passers-by called in the emergency services following the discovery of the woman on a pavement in Edlington earlier this week.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received an emergency call at 3.42pm on Wednesday 5 February to reports of a medical incident on Central Terrace in Edlington, Doncaster.

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”