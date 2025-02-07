Woman taken to hospital after being found unconscious in Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Feb 2025, 12:01 BST
A woman was taken to hospital after being found unconscious in the street in Doncaster.

Worried passers-by called in the emergency services following the discovery of the woman on a pavement in Edlington earlier this week.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received an emergency call at 3.42pm on Wednesday 5 February to reports of a medical incident on Central Terrace in Edlington, Doncaster.

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”

