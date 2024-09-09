Woman held on drink drive and child neglect charges after car flips onto roof

A 38-year-old woman has been held on drink driving and child neglect charges after a car flipped onto its roof in a dramatic road crash in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Rossington early yesterday evening following the collision at the junction of Grange Lane, Central Drive and Queen Mary’s Road in the village.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.40pm on Sunday (8 September) we received reports of a collision involving two vehicles on Grange Lange, Rossington.

“The collision involved a white Skoda Fabia and a black Jaguar XF Portfolio.

"The driver of the Skoda, as well as a child, were taken to hospital to be checked. Both have since been discharged.

“The road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles and was reopened at 9.20pm on the same day.

“A 38-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the legal limit and child neglect. She remains in custody.”