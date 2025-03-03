Woman dies after emergency services called to Doncaster city centre street

A woman has died, police have said, after emergency services were called to an early hours incident in a Doncaster city centre street.

Police and paramedics were called to Spring Gardens at around 4am on Sunday, with activity focused on a loading bay area behind the former Boyes department store on Duke Street.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that officers attended the scene but as the woman’s death was not suspicious, no further details about the incident would be released.

