Woman arrested for attacking emergency worker after three car Doncaster crash

A woman was arrested for attacking an emergency worker following a three car crash which closed a major Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to Thorne Road on Friday night following the incident near to the junction with Norborough Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Friday (15 August) at 9.48pm we received reports of a road traffic collision on Thorne Road, in Wheatley.

“It is reported three vehicles, a white Seat Ibiza, a red Seat Ibiza and a silver Nissan Qashqai, were involved in the collision.

"No injuries were reported.

“The driver of the white Seat, a 35-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink/drugs and assault on an emergency worker.

"She has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with information about the collision can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact UK independent chariity CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.