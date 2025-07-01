Woman arrested following gun drama in Doncaster street

A woman has been arrested following a gun drama which saw a Doncaster street sealed off.

Police swooped on Hexthorpe following the incident on Friday afternoon – with St James’ Bridge cordoned off by armed officers as well as the surrounding area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.51pm on Friday (27 June) to reports of a woman in possession of a suspected firearm in Ellerker Avenue in Hexthorpe, Doncaster.

“Officers attended and located an imitation firearm.

“The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who may have information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can also contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre where you can report information in confidence without having to leave any of your details by calling 0800 555 111.