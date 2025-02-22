Witnesses sought to Doncaster road crash which left biker seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses to a horror Doncaster road crash which left a motorcyclist seriously injured in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or with footage or information to come forward and assist the investigation into the road traffic collision in Balby earlier this week.

A spokesperson said: “On Thursday 20 February at 1.30pm, roads policing officers responded to a collision involving a motorcyclist on Balby Flyover on Balby Road.

“It is believed that the motorcyclist was travelling from Balby Road towards Carr House Road on his blue and white Triumph motorbike when he lost control and fell from his bike.

Emergency services were called to Balby Flyover.

“The rider, aged 63, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries, where he remains.

“Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that they have not yet spoken to, and anyone who may have dashcam footage of the motorcyclist prior to the collision, to understand the circumstances.”

The road was closed for several hours, with police, ambulance and fire crews all called to the scene.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance also landed in nearby Westfield Park and the rider was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital with injuries which a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson earlier described as “serious.”

The spokesperson added: “Can you help? You can share footage directly to the online portal here – https://orlo.uk/u8028

All other information can be shared by reporting online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 454 of 20 February 2025.