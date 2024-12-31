Watch: Van ploughs into wheelie bin blown onto road outside Doncaster pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is the moment a van driver smashed into a wheelie bin as other drivers narrowly avoided a collision after strong winds blew a wheelie bin into traffic outside a pub on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV captured the moment a van hurtled into the blue bin outside The Plough in Balby Road earlier this afternoon.

Footage shows the bin tipping onto its side just moments after being emptied by bin men and then sliding across the carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vehicle in the inside lane slows down after spotting the bin but a driver in the outside lane is not so lucky – clipping the bin as it continues its path into the outer carriageway.

The van can be seen hitting the blue bin outside The Plough in Balby Road.

It is understood that no-one was injured in the incident, which took place shortly after 3pm and it is understood the van driver simply continued following the collision.

Earlier footage shot just before the incident, shows a bin lorry parked outside the pub with a worker walking down an alleyway at the side of the building to retrieve the bin before emptying it into the back of the lorry.

However, rather than returning it to its place in the alleyway, he can be seen rolling the bin back – leaving it exposed to the high winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just minutes after being emptied, a gust catches the blue recycling bin, tips it onto its side and then blows it across the pavement and into the path of oncoming traffic heading into Doncaster on the busy A630 route.