Watch: Truck bursts into flames at side of busy Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Aug 2025, 10:23 BST
This was the dramatic scene after a truck burst into flames at the side of one of Doncaster’s busiest roads this morning.

Footage shows the flatbed truck well ablaze off Carr House Road in Hyde Park, with flames engulfing the cab of the vehicle.

The incident shows the vehicle on fire near to the road’s junction with South Street.

We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of this morning’s incident.

Video courtesy of Krystian Zielony.

Related topics:DoncasterHyde ParkSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice