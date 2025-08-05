This was the dramatic scene after a truck burst into flames at the side of one of Doncaster’s busiest roads this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows the flatbed truck well ablaze off Carr House Road in Hyde Park, with flames engulfing the cab of the vehicle.

The incident shows the vehicle on fire near to the road’s junction with South Street.

We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of this morning’s incident.

Video courtesy of Krystian Zielony.