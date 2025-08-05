Watch: Truck bursts into flames at side of busy Doncaster road
This was the dramatic scene after a truck burst into flames at the side of one of Doncaster’s busiest roads this morning.
Footage shows the flatbed truck well ablaze off Carr House Road in Hyde Park, with flames engulfing the cab of the vehicle.
The incident shows the vehicle on fire near to the road’s junction with South Street.
We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of this morning’s incident.
Video courtesy of Krystian Zielony.
