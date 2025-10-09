This is the moment a huge Doncaster warehouse began filling with smoke rendering workers unconscious – but it was all part of a huge training exercise for fire crews.

Officers from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue carried out at the exercise at DHL in Bawtry – joining forces with other emergency services for the drill.

Sharing a video of the exercise, a spokesperson said: “We take part in regular training exercises so that, in a genuine emergency, we are as prepared as we can be.”