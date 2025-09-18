This is the dramatic moment police swooped to arrest a man in Doncaster city centre – after chasing a stolen van all the way from Sheffield.

Armed police were involved in the pursuit of the van which was eventually stopped and surrounded near Doncaster railway station.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 11.56am today (Thursday 18 September) firearms officers sighted a white Transit van, believed to be stolen on Prince of Wales Road in Sheffield.

“After following the vehicle, roads policing officers moved to the area and requested the driver to stop on the M1.

“The driver failed to stop and a pursuit commenced. During the pursuit officers have used a stop stick to deflate the tyres and brought the pursuit to an end.

“Following the stop, officers have searched the vehicle, and found equipment, believed to be stolen.”

"The driver, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and theft. He currently remains in police custody.”