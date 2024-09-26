Watch: Demolition of former Doncaster school hit by repeated fires gets under way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The demolition of a former Doncaster school hit by repeated arson attacks has got under way.

Bulldozers have moved in at the former Danum School lower site off Leger Way as work to tear down former classrooms begins.

The demolition comes after the redundant school became a target for arsonsists.

Earlier this year, residents were told to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed as a huge blaze raged, sending flames and massive plumes of smoke into the skies above Doncaster.

In February, six fire engines tackled a blaze, with other serious fires last August and in October 2022.

Local residents have made repeated calls for the site to be demolished following the arson attacks.

The school, which was closed in 2017, was formerly part of two buildings run as Danum School, with the other building on Armthorpe Road continuing to operate following the closure as Outwood Academy Danum.