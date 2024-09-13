Watch: Air ambulance at scene of serious emergency incident in Doncaster this morning

The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster this morning.

Police, fire crews and land ambulances are also at the scene in Hatfield with roads in the area sealed off.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing the air ambulance land on the site of the nearby former Hatfield Colliery site, with fire crews also stationed on the pit top.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a road traffic collision on Unity Way around 9.30am today (Friday 13 September)

“It is reported that a blue Mazda and a grey Hyundai were involved in the collision.

“Emergency services, including the ambulance and fire service are currently at the scene.”

“Unity Way, between Wagons Way and Bootham Lane is currently closed while emergency services conduct their work.”#

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101.