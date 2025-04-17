Warnings issued after fires reported on moorland near Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warnings have been issued after a number of reported blazes on moorland near Doncaster.

There have been several incidents on Hatfield Moors – and the incidents follow devastating moorland fires across the country.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We have had recently reported to us people lighting fires on our surrounding nature reserves.

"Also the fires have not been put out correctly. A polite reminder that most of this land forms the largest area of lowland raised peat bog in the United Kingdom.

"When the area is dry it will ignite rapidly causing danger to others.

“We are very lucky to have such beautiful areas close by. Please remember to take all rubbish and refrain from lighting fires in the area.”

If anyone has any information regarding fires, please contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The Humberhead Peatlands comprise Thorne, Goole, and Crowle and Hatfield Moors and are 2,887 hectares in size.