Warning issued after trio are found swimming in Doncaster canal lock

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Aug 2024, 17:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Fire chiefs have issued a safety warning after finding three people swimming in a Doncaster canal lock.

Officers from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the River Dun Navigation Canal near to Clay Lane West after the three were spotted taking a dip.

The spokesperson said: “Yesterday our crews from Doncaster were called to Long Sandall Lock after reports that three young people were swimming in the lock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Fortunately no one was harmed and after a positive engagement and conversation with our crews about the dangers of swimming in the canal, they dried off and got dressed.

Three people were found swimming in the lock at Long Sandall.Three people were found swimming in the lock at Long Sandall.
Three people were found swimming in the lock at Long Sandall.

“But it could have been very different.

"Water is often colder than you think and you don't know what lies beneath the surface.

“Canal water is also untreated and so may contain pollution, biological or chemical contaminants.”

Full details on summer water safety from the Canal and Rivers Trust are available HERE

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.