Warning issued after trio are found swimming in Doncaster canal lock
Officers from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the River Dun Navigation Canal near to Clay Lane West after the three were spotted taking a dip.
The spokesperson said: “Yesterday our crews from Doncaster were called to Long Sandall Lock after reports that three young people were swimming in the lock.
“Fortunately no one was harmed and after a positive engagement and conversation with our crews about the dangers of swimming in the canal, they dried off and got dressed.
“But it could have been very different.
"Water is often colder than you think and you don't know what lies beneath the surface.
“Canal water is also untreated and so may contain pollution, biological or chemical contaminants.”
Full details on summer water safety from the Canal and Rivers Trust are available HERE
