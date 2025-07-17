Virgin Media services across Doncaster "fully restored" says firm after huge outage

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Jul 2025, 09:07 BST
Virgin Media has said its broadband and television services across Doncaster have been “fully restored” after a van fire destroyed the firm’s cables and left scores of customers without connections.

Hundreds of users across the city were impacted – with some mobile phone users also saying they were unable to access services.

In an update on the situation this morning, a Virgin Media spokesperson said: “Following a fire that caused significant damage to some of our cables, our teams worked late into the night and have now completed their repair works, with services fully restored.

"We apologise again for any inconvenience caused to those customers who were impacted.”

It is understood that a van caught fire over a Virgin Media chamber, causing “severe damage” to cables.

We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details about the incident, which is reported to have taken place in the Scawthorpe area.

