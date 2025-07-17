Virgin Media services across Doncaster "fully restored" says firm after huge outage

Virgin Media has said its broadband and television services across Doncaster have been “fully restored” after a van fire destroyed the firm’s cables and left scores of customers without connections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of users across the city were impacted – with some mobile phone users also saying they were unable to access services.

In an update on the situation this morning, a Virgin Media spokesperson said: “Following a fire that caused significant damage to some of our cables, our teams worked late into the night and have now completed their repair works, with services fully restored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We apologise again for any inconvenience caused to those customers who were impacted.”

Virgin Media says its services in Doncaster are "fully restored"

It is understood that a van caught fire over a Virgin Media chamber, causing “severe damage” to cables.

We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details about the incident, which is reported to have taken place in the Scawthorpe area.