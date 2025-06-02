Video: Yobs who hurled bricks at house and car in Doncaster street hunted by police

A police probe is under way after yobs hurled bricks from a moving car, causing damage to a property and vehicle before fleeing the scene in a late night attack in Doncaster.

The attack took place in Huntington Street, Bentley, shortly after 10pm on Saturday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.07am on Sunday (1 June), we responded to reports of criminal damage at Huntington Street, Doncaster.

“It is reported that at around 10.15pm on Saturday (31 May) unknown individuals have driven down the street and thrown bricks from the vehicle, causing damage to a property and a vehicle.

Doorbell footage captured a vehicle driving away from the scene following the attack.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

"If you have any information that could help officers in their investigation, please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 9 of 1 June 2025.”

You can also contact CrimeStoppers to report information in confidence through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.