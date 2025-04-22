Video: Two injured as car and taxi collide at busy Doncaster road junction
This is the moment a car and taxi collided at a busy Doncaster road junction, with two people injured in the crash.
Emergency services were called to Holmes Market last night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.33pm yesterday we received reports of a road traffic collision on Beckett Road.
“The collision involved a grey BMW 520D and a silver Vauxhall Astra. Two passengers in the Astra suffered minor injuries.
“The road was closed following the incident and reopened at around 10.30pm.”
Video: Vitaliy Mavrenkov
