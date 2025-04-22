Video: Two injured as car and taxi collide at busy Doncaster road junction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is the moment a car and taxi collided at a busy Doncaster road junction, with two people injured in the crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Holmes Market last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.33pm yesterday we received reports of a road traffic collision on Beckett Road.

“The collision involved a grey BMW 520D and a silver Vauxhall Astra. Two passengers in the Astra suffered minor injuries.

“The road was closed following the incident and reopened at around 10.30pm.”

Video: Vitaliy Mavrenkov