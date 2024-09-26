Video: Shocking moment bikers ride on path as children cross road outside Doncaster school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment a pair of rogue bikers rode on a footpath and skipped a red light as young children crossed the road outside a Doncaster primary school.

Dashcam footage captured the pair bypassing queuing traffic outside the school in Doncaster Road, Mexborough.

Two riders can be seen approaching on the left hand side, riding over the pavement and then jumping in front of stationary vehicles waiting at a crossing outside New Pastures Primary School as youngsters can be seen crossing the road.

Ignoring the red light, the pair zoom down the road – and were later seen pulling wheelies as they sped off.

The two riders were filmed riding on the path and skipping a red light in Mexborough.

The driver who recorded the footage said: “I live in Mexborough and more and more unlicensed motorbikes are riding lawless around the streets.

"They are dangerous to all the public. What if children at the point where they were speeding past them didn’t see them? This crossing was right outside the school itself.”