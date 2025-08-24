Video: Police seal off Doncaster street amid reports of serious incident

Police have sealed off a residential street in Doncaster this afternoon following reports of a serious emergency incident.

Copley Avenue in Conisbrough has been cordoned off, with scenes of crime investigation teams also reported at the location.

The quiet cul de sac at the junction of Peake Avenue, Chambers Avenue and Leslie Avenue has been a hive of police activity throughout the morning, eyewitnesses have said.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of the incident.