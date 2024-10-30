Video: Police continue investigation at scene of brutal Doncaster street attack
An area in Balby was closed off throughout yesterday following the attack shortly after 1am.
Streets and alleyways around Great Central Avenue and Carr Hill were cordoned off with a police tent erected on grassland.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: On Tuesday 29 October) at 1.09am, we were made aware by the ambulance service of a serious assault on Carr Hill in Balby, Doncaster.
“Officers attended and upon arrival found a man with serious injuries.
"He has been taken to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
“A scene is currently in place on Carr Hill while officers determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. Enquiries remain ongoing at this time.”
Residents have reported a huge police presence in the area, with a number of officers at the scene with a cordon in place around an area of grassland.