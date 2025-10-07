Video: Man in hospital after early morning stabbing in Doncaster street

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in an early morning attack in a Doncaster residential street.

Police and paramedics descended on Moorends earlier today following the incident, which saw the air ambulance land at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Around 9.50am this morning (Tuesday 7 October) we received reports from the ambulance service of a stabbing on Darlington Grove, in Moorends.

“It is reported that a man received stab wounds.

The air ambulance landed at the scene in Moorends. (Photo/video: Ryan Hemsworth).

"He has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.

“Officers attended and a 25-year old man was arrested a short distance away. Our officers remain on the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

One eyewitness said: “There was loads of police and ambulances.

“I drove past before any emergency services were there and there was a man laid in the road surrounded by people.”

Anyone with further information can contact police on 101.