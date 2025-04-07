Video: M18 near Doncaster re-opens after car bursts into flames
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fire crews were called to the southbound carriageway between J4 and J5 shortly before 2pm to deal with a car well alight on the hard shoulder.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 1:46pm to a car fire on the M18 southbound.
"Firefighters from Rossington station attended the incident.
"The fire is believed to have started accidentally.
“There are no reports of any casualties.”
Video showed a huge plume of smoke pouring from the stricken vehicle as flames ripped through the car, with emergency workers steering other drivers away from the scene.
A spokesperson for National Highways Yorkshire said: “All lanes are now open on the M18 in #SouthYorkshire on the southbound carriageway between J5 for the M180 and J4 for Armthorpe) following a vehicle fire.
"Thanks for your patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.