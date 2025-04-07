Video: M18 near Doncaster re-opens after car bursts into flames

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The M18 motorway near Doncaster has re-opened after a car blaze brought traffic to a standstill earlier this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called to the southbound carriageway between J4 and J5 shortly before 2pm to deal with a car well alight on the hard shoulder.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 1:46pm to a car fire on the M18 southbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Firefighters from Rossington station attended the incident.

The vehicle burst into flames on the M18.

"The fire is believed to have started accidentally.

“There are no reports of any casualties.”

Video showed a huge plume of smoke pouring from the stricken vehicle as flames ripped through the car, with emergency workers steering other drivers away from the scene.

A spokesperson for National Highways Yorkshire said: “All lanes are now open on the M18 in #SouthYorkshire on the southbound carriageway between J5 for the M180 and J4 for Armthorpe) following a vehicle fire.

"Thanks for your patience.”