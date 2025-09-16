Video: Huge fire erupts in Doncaster city centre overnight

A huge blaze has erupted in Doncaster city centre overnight, with fire crews still tackling the blaze this morning.

Flames broke out in the early hours at a property in Vaughan Avenue, a residential street near to Thorne Road and Nether Hall Road.

Video from the scene shows flames leaping from the roof of a building and clouds of grey smoke pouring into the sky.

We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of the incident.