Video: Huge fire erupts in Doncaster city centre overnight
A huge blaze has erupted in Doncaster city centre overnight, with fire crews still tackling the blaze this morning.
Flames broke out in the early hours at a property in Vaughan Avenue, a residential street near to Thorne Road and Nether Hall Road.
Video from the scene shows flames leaping from the roof of a building and clouds of grey smoke pouring into the sky.
We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of the incident.