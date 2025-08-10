Video: Emergency services rushed to scene of large fire at Doncaster park
Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a large fire in Doncaster this afternoon.
Large plumes of black smoke have been seen over Cantley, eye witnesses reporting that it is being emitted from a fire at Cantley Park, the training ground for Doncaster Rovers.
We will bring you more as we get it.
