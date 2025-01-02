Video: Emergency services flock to Doncaster street in early morning incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have flocked to a Doncaster residential street this morning following an incident.

Video footage taken from the scene in Sheppard Road, Balby, shows a number of ambulances and paramedic vehicles in the street which connects Low Road with Woodfield Road in the suburb.

It is understood that emergency services were first called to the street shortly after 8am this morning, a neighbour said.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of this morning’s incident.