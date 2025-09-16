Video: Emergency services at scene of serious incident in Doncaster

This is the scene on a major Doncaster road this morning, with a cordon in place and police and paramedics at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the A630 Balby Road has been sealed off near to the junction with Earlesmere Avenue.

Video taken from nearby shows a number of emergency vehicles at the scene outside a parade of shops, with the AA reporting heavy traffic in the area.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details.