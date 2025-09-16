Video: Emergency services at scene of serious incident in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Sep 2025, 10:54 BST
This is the scene on a major Doncaster road this morning, with a cordon in place and police and paramedics at the scene.

Part of the A630 Balby Road has been sealed off near to the junction with Earlesmere Avenue.

Video taken from nearby shows a number of emergency vehicles at the scene outside a parade of shops, with the AA reporting heavy traffic in the area.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details.

