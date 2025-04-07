Video: Emergency crews at scene as car bursts into flames on Doncaster motorway
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services are at the scene of a car fire on the M18 near to Doncaster this afternoon.
Footage from the scene on the southbound carriageway between junctions four and five shows the vehicle well ablaze in the hard shoulder.
AA Traffic’s Route Planner shows heavy traffic building up in the area between the junctions for Armthorpe (J4) and the M180 (J5).
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details of this afternoon’s incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.