Video: Drone footage shows fire crews at iconic former Doncaster pub tonight

This is the scene at an iconic former Doncaster pub tonight after fire crews were called to the scene.

Wood Street in the city centre has been sealed off with a number of fire engines outside the former Diamond Live Lounge bar in Wood Street in Doncaster city centre.

The former bar has been sealed off for several years following its closure in 2021.

In its heyday, the pub, still fondly rememebered by many in a previous guise of Camelots, attracted drinkers from across England for its party nights.

Fire crews are at the scene in Wood Street in Doncaster city centre tonight. (Photo: Chris Brown).

The venue closed its doors in January 2021, after it was declared insolvent.

Then owner Dominic Gibbs, who also runs Doncaster martial arts firm Caged Steel, refused to answer questions about his business dealings after a string of angry wedding couples who had hired the venue for their big day claimed they had been left out of pocket by up to £2,000 after the venue went bust.

He faced a number of allegations from furious brides as well as workers and contractors after it was revealed a previous incarnation of the firm had debts of £117,000.

In September 2021, Doncaster Licensing announced that a licence had been granted to a firm known as Campbell Bars Limited.

However, the spot has remained vacant and boarded up.

Formerly the Trinity Presbyterian chapel, the building dates from 1891 and became Camelots in 1982.

It later traded as Eden, Trilogy, Trinity and Reload before becoming Diamond Live Lounge.

We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of this evening’s incident.

Photo and video: Chris Brown