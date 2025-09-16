Video: Drone footage shows extent of serious Doncaster house blaze

This is the aftermath of a serious blaze which ripped through a house in Doncaster city centre.

Fire crews were called to Vaughan Avenue shortly before 4.30am, with police sealing off the area as flames and smoke poured from the building.

Drone footage shows a huge hole in the roof of the property with damage also visible on neighbouring homes in the terraced street.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three fire engines and one aerial ladder from Parkway, Maltby and Doncaster fire stations were called to a property fire on Vaughan Avenue, Doncaster at 4:41am this morning (Tuesday 16 September 2025).

"Firefighters used three hose reels to fight the flames within the third floor of a terraced property.

"There were no reported injuries.

"Crews left the scene at 8:49am. The fire is believed to have started accidently."

We have also contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details about this morning’s blaze.