Video: Driver flees after Doncaster police chase ends with vehicle hitting tree
Emergency services were called to Bentley in the early hours of Saturday morning following the drama.
One eyewitness said: “The car crashed into a tree with the mini digger and trailer on the back.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Saturday (22 February) at 2.11am, a reported stolen vehicle was sighted by officers on York Road in Doncaster.
“The driver of the vehicle, a Nissan Navara N-Guard, failed to stop for officers.
“A short pursuit commenced resulting in the vehicle being abandoned on Balfour Road, in Bentley, and the driver then fleeing on foot.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or alternatively, report information in confidence to independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you don’t have to leave details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.