Video: Driver flees after Doncaster police chase ends with vehicle hitting tree

A driver fled police after their vehicle hit a tree during a dramatic police chase in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Bentley in the early hours of Saturday morning following the drama.

One eyewitness said: “The car crashed into a tree with the mini digger and trailer on the back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Saturday (22 February) at 2.11am, a reported stolen vehicle was sighted by officers on York Road in Doncaster.

Police were called to Balfour Road in Bentley after a car crashed into a tree.

“The driver of the vehicle, a Nissan Navara N-Guard, failed to stop for officers.

“A short pursuit commenced resulting in the vehicle being abandoned on Balfour Road, in Bentley, and the driver then fleeing on foot.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or alternatively, report information in confidence to independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you don’t have to leave details.