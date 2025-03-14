Video: Dramatic moment car deliberately smashes into Doncaster barber shop
The frontage of Fades and Blades in Sandringham Road, Intake was destroyed after the car reversed through a window and then raced away from the scene.
CCTV footage of the incident on Wednesday night shows the vehicle gently reversing onto the pavement outside shop.
As the driver carefully positions the car, the vehicle suddenly hurtles backwards into the hairdressing salon, sending it crashing through the front of the shop, causing extensive damage.
The driver then puts their foot down and races away down Sandringham Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.37pm following reports of a collision.
“It is reported that a car collided with a building in Sandringham Road.
"No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.