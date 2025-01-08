Video: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of flooding across Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Jan 2025, 08:40 GMT
This dramatic footage shows the extent of flooding across Doncaster, caused by melting snow and heavy rain.

River levels across the region have risen since Sunday’s heavy snowfall, with a number of villages and communities across Doncaster impacted by flooding as a result of the recent bad weather.

Three flood warnings remain in place along the River Don in Doncaster this morning, with Fishlake, Stainforth and South Bramwith all on alert.

Drone enthusiast Chris Brown took to the skies above the city to capture some of the scenes on camera.

Drone footage shot by Chris Brown shows the extent of flooding across Doncaster.Drone footage shot by Chris Brown shows the extent of flooding across Doncaster.
Drone footage shot by Chris Brown shows the extent of flooding across Doncaster.

The footage shows the Jubilee Bridge closed with water levels perilously high, as well as vehicles splashing through flooded roads.

The clip also shows flooding in Stainforth, Fishlake and Mexborough.

To see more of Chris’s footage of Doncaster in the floods, you can visit his Facebook page HERE or follow him on TikTok at @mrchrisbrownn

Video editing by Luc Burke-Lejeune.

