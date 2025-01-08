Video: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of flooding across Doncaster
River levels across the region have risen since Sunday’s heavy snowfall, with a number of villages and communities across Doncaster impacted by flooding as a result of the recent bad weather.
Three flood warnings remain in place along the River Don in Doncaster this morning, with Fishlake, Stainforth and South Bramwith all on alert.
Drone enthusiast Chris Brown took to the skies above the city to capture some of the scenes on camera.
The footage shows the Jubilee Bridge closed with water levels perilously high, as well as vehicles splashing through flooded roads.
The clip also shows flooding in Stainforth, Fishlake and Mexborough.
To see more of Chris’s footage of Doncaster in the floods, you can visit his Facebook page HERE or follow him on TikTok at @mrchrisbrownn
Video editing by Luc Burke-Lejeune.
