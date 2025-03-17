Video: Doncaster street evacuated after house blaze causes gas leak

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:10 BST
Residents of a Doncaster city centre street were evacuated from their homes after a blaze caused a gas main to rupture.

Fire crews were called to St Vincent Avenue off Thorne Road early on Saturday morning, with footage from the street showing anxious residents looking on as smoke drifted across homes.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Four fire engines attended a house fire on St Vincent Avenue, Wheatley, Doncaster after a call was received at 9.52am on March 15.

"Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire.

St Vincent Avenue was cordoned off and residents were evacuated.placeholder image
St Vincent Avenue was cordoned off and residents were evacuated.

"During the incident a gas main ruptured so approximately 30 people were evacuated from neighbouring properties as a precaution.

"The incident had been dealt with by 5.44pm. The fire is believed to have been caused deliberately.”

We have also asked South Yorkshire Police for more details about Saturday’s incident which saw the road cordoned off and drivers diverted.

