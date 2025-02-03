Video: Doncaster city centre street sealed off as emergency services surround bus

A major road in Doncaster city centre has been sealed off this morning with emergency services surrounding a bus.

Police and paramedics are currently at the scene with part of Trafford Way closed off near to the railway station and Frenchgate shopping centre, one witness has reported.

Emergency services are understood to be surrounding a double decker bus on the carriageway which leads towards Balby.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of the incident.