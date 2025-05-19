Video: Doncaster city centre street cordoned off by police this morning

A busy Doncaster city centre street has been partially cordoned off by police following an emergency incident this morning.

A block of flats on the street opposite the Colonnades shopping centre has been taped off, eyewitnesses have reported.

It is understood a number of South Yorkshire Police vehicles are currently at the scene, with an area of the pavement also cordoned off.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of this morning’s incident.