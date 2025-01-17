Video: Demolition of fire-ravaged Doncaster school nears completion
Bulldozers moved in at the former Danum School lower site off Leger Way last September to begin tearing down former classrooms.
The demolition comes after the redundant school became a target for arsonsists.
Last year, residents were told to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed as a huge blaze raged, sending flames and massive plumes of smoke into the skies above Doncaster.
And in February last year, six fire engines tackled a blaze, with other serious fires in August 2023 and in October 2022.
In recent days, building crews have been tearing down much of the remainder of the site, which was formerly linked to the Danum School upper site off Armthorpe Road before its closure.
In 2020, urban explorers gave an eerie glimpse inside the abandonded school. You can check out the frozen in time gallery HERE
