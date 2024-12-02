Video: Car erupts in flames in early hours Doncaster road side drama
This is the moment a car erupted in flames after deliberately being set on fire in an early hours road side drama in Doncaster.
Emergency services were called to Doncaster Road in Hatfield near to The Flarepath pub shortly after 1.15am in the early hours of Saturday.
One eyewitness captured the incident on camera.
A SYFR spokesperson said: “On Saturday, a car was deliberately set on fire at 1.15am on Doncaster Road, Hatfield. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 2.10am.”
