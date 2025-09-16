Video: Cannabis grow discovered at neighbouring house after Doncaster blaze

Police have discovered a cannabis grow at a neighbouring property after flames tore through a Doncaster city centre house in a huge early morning blaze.

Emergency services were called to Vaughan Avenue shortly after 4.30am this morning, with police sealing off the area as flames and smoke poured from the building.

Police are now probing the incident after a cannabis growing set-up was discovered in an adjoining property.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 5.04am this morning (Tuesday 16 September) we received a report from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue of a fire at a property on Vaughan Avenue, Doncaster.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. It is believed the fire was started accidentally.

“Following the fire being extinguished, a cannabis grow was uncovered in a neighbouring property.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Drone footage shows a huge hole in the roof of the property with damage also visible on neighbouring homes in the terraced street.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three fire engines and one aerial ladder from Parkway, Maltby and Doncaster fire stations were called to a property fire on Vaughan Avenue, Doncaster at 4:41am this morning (Tuesday 16 September 2025).

"Firefighters used three hose reels to fight the flames within the third floor of a terraced property.

"There were no reported injuries.

"Crews left the scene at 8:49am. The fire is believed to have started accidently."

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.