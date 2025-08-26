Video: Arrest after man left unconscious in Doncaster city centre pub assault

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Aug 2025, 14:47 BST
A man has been arrested and another man taken to hospital after he was left unconscious in a Doncaster city centre assault in a pub.

Emergency services flocked to Hall Gate following the incident on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Saturday 23 August at 8.42pm, we responded to reports of a disturbance on Hall Gate in Doncaster.

“It is reported that a man was assaulted at The Yorkshire Grey pub and became unresponsive.

Emergecy services were called to Hall Gate on Saturday night.placeholder image
Emergecy services were called to Hall Gate on Saturday night.

“The ambulance service attended and provided medical treatment to the man.

“The man, a 43-year-old, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of ABH. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

We have also asked Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details.

