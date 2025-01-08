Video: Ambulances called to incident on Doncaster city centre bridge this afternoon
Emergency services have been reported at the scene of an incident on a Doncaster city centre bridge this afternoon.
Ambulances have been reported on St George’s Bridge, with traffic in the area reported to be building up, according to eyewitnesses.
Emergency services are also reported to be dealing with a serious incident on Carr House Road, with fire engines and police reported at the scene.
We have asked Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police for details about the incident on St George’s Bridge.
