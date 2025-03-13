Video: Air ambulance reported at scene of serious incident in Doncaster overnight
Police, ambulances and the air ambulance were all called to Amersall Road in Scawthorpe late last night, eyewitnesses have said.
Emergency services remain at the scene this morning with the main focus of the activity is understood to be a block of flats at the road’s junction with Pipering Lane East.
Residents reported heavy police activity in the area late last night, with numerous emergency services at the scene.
One eyewitness reported seeing scenes of crime investigation officer entering the building in the early hours of the morning as police carried out their investigations.
Police have remained in the area overnight with three patrol cars still at the scene this morning.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details on last night’s incident.