Video: Air ambulance reported at scene of serious incident in Doncaster overnight

The air ambulance landed at the scene of a serious emergency incident which has seen a Doncaster street cordoned off overnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, ambulances and the air ambulance were all called to Amersall Road in Scawthorpe late last night, eyewitnesses have said.

Emergency services remain at the scene this morning with the main focus of the activity is understood to be a block of flats at the road’s junction with Pipering Lane East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents reported heavy police activity in the area late last night, with numerous emergency services at the scene.

Emergency services have been at the scene in Scawthorpe overnight.

One eyewitness reported seeing scenes of crime investigation officer entering the building in the early hours of the morning as police carried out their investigations.

Police have remained in the area overnight with three patrol cars still at the scene this morning.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details on last night’s incident.